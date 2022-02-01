Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The Egyptian meteorologist warned of a dust storm in the country and a state of volatility during the coming days until the end of this week.

According to the Egyptian meteorology, the cause of the extreme cold in the atmosphere on the next Thursday and Friday, as temperatures decrease, increase in coldness, rain falls, wind activity increases and navigation is disturbed, pointing out that Friday weather will be the worst in terms of temperatures that drop significantly over most parts of Egypt. .

The warnings included the presence of suspended dust in the atmosphere and the activity of dusty winds, in Cairo, Lower Egypt, central Sinai, northern Upper Egypt and the eastern coasts, while the winds are active to raise dust and sand on the northwest coasts to Alexandria.

The Meteorological Authority in Egypt expects winds to be active in Cairo and Lower Egypt, on Wednesday, as well as dusty and sandy winds in the west of the country.