Capitals (agencies)

The Israeli security cabinet, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, agreed yesterday evening to a ceasefire after an 11-day military escalation that resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries on both sides.

A statement issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The cabinet unanimously agreed to recommend that all security officials accept the Egyptian initiative for an unconditional bilateral ceasefire.” Two o’clock this morning, Friday. This comes as Egyptian TV said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ordered sending two security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to work on fixing the truce.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation revealed that “according to the formulated form, Israel will announce that the policy of targeting Hamas leaders will continue, including the liquidation of the Chief of Staff of the military wing of Hamas, Muhammad Deif.”

It quoted political circles as saying that “Israel will respond strongly to the launch of any missile or incendiary balloon towards its territory.”

She pointed out that “the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabat, was the one who conducted the negotiations with the Egyptian mediators in this regard.”

Media sources said that reports indicated the possibility of Egyptian observers being deployed at the Gaza border to oversee the ceasefire.

An official in the “Hamas” movement said: “Israel and Hamas will enter into a simultaneous mutual armistice in Gaza, starting from 2 o’clock on Friday morning.”

The meeting of the Israeli Ministerial Council coincided with the intensification of diplomatic attempts to end the conflict with the “Hamas” movement, which left 230 Palestinians dead, 12 dead in Israel and thousands injured.

In addition, the Egyptian presidency said that US President Joe Biden called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi yesterday to discuss steps aimed at ending the fighting in the Palestinian territories.

The Egyptian presidency stated in a statement that “there was agreement between the two sides during the call to continue regular consultations and exchange of views, as well as to enhance mutual fruitful coordination between the relevant agencies between the two countries during the coming period to contain the escalation of the situation.”

In the context, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed yesterday that efforts will be continued to end the current escalation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that this came during Minister Shukry’s meeting with a member of the Executive Committee of the PLO and a member of the Central Committee of the “Fatah” movement, Azzam al-Ahmad. The statement pointed out that Minister Shukry reviewed during the meeting the entirety of the intensive moves and contacts undertaken by Egypt at all levels to contain the escalation in the Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, and to support efforts to reach an urgent easing of the situation.

Shoukry referred to the directives of the Egyptian political leadership to make every effort to end the current state of tension, restore stability and reduce bloodshed, as well as coordination with the Palestinians to find out their needs and ways to support the Palestinian people in this delicate circumstance.

He stressed the importance of continuing regional and international efforts to end the current deadlock and work not to repeat it by reviving peace negotiations.

He indicated that this is the main way that guarantees the achievement of the two-state solution, and leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 lines in accordance with the decisions of international legitimacy, in a manner that guarantees security and stability in the region. In addition, the American White House confirmed yesterday that President Joe Biden’s administration believes that the Israelis have achieved important military objectives, and that they are in a position to begin ending the operations in Gaza.

In addition, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: The indirect talks with “Hamas” are necessary to push efforts towards ending the hostilities. “Of course Hamas should be included in the talks, because without Hamas there will be no ceasefire,” she added. Merkel confirmed, in a phone call yesterday, with the Palestinian President, her support for a rapid ceasefire effort.

Yesterday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas began a visit to Tel Aviv and Ramallah to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials in an attempt to reach a lull. In a press conference in Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, Maas expressed his solidarity with Israel, saying that we consider what Israel is doing in the Gaza Strip falls within the framework of the “right to self-defense”, calling for a ceasefire.