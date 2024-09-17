The minister added in a statement to the media that Ethiopia’s movements and actions are sometimes unjustified and unscientific and that there is a disturbance in the process of filling and operating the dam.

He pointed out that Addis Ababa continues to fill the Renaissance Dam unilaterally, and negotiations with it are nothing but a waste of time and political cover.

During the meeting, the minister asked why Ethiopia is holding back billions of cubic meters of water that is not ready to generate electricity and is subject to evaporation?

He stressed that Egypt has endured a lot and put forward many technical solutions, but is always met with flimsy arguments from the Ethiopian side, noting that there is no desire from Addis Ababa to reach an agreement.

Suwailem said that the failure of the negotiations over 12 years was due to the lack of political will to reach an agreement.

When asked about the extent of the damage to Egypt currently from the Renaissance Dam, he said: “We cannot estimate the extent of the damage to Egypt from the dam until after the end of the season and the filling is complete.”

Suwailem stressed that there is no alternative path to maintaining Egypt’s water security other than the Nile waters, stressing that Egypt cannot give up a single cubic meter of that water.

Hani Sweilem pointed out that the current per capita share of water in Egypt is about 500 cubic meters annually and that the water deficit is approaching 50 percent of the water available in the country.

He also explained that Cairo is working to cover the water gap by importing water in the form of agricultural crops such as wheat, specifically about 34 billion cubic meters of water in the form of agricultural crops, in addition to reusing 21 billion cubic meters of water.

He also stressed that Egypt is continuing to expand water desalination in order to keep pace with the rapid population increase in Egypt.

On the other hand, Suwailem pointed out that Egypt is keen to protect the individual from any negative effects and that it has taken measures that cost a lot.

In addition to the measures taken by Egypt, he said that the flooding in the past years was high and above average, which contributed to preventing harm from reaching the Egyptian citizen.

But Suwailem believes that there may be periods of drought in the future that may affect Egypt’s water security.