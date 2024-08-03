Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the call comes within the framework of the contacts that Egypt is conducting with all concerned parties with the aim of containing the current escalation and reducing the tension witnessed in the region.

Minister Abdel-Ati stressed that “the recent developments witnessed by the region are unprecedented and extremely dangerous, and portend an expansion of the scope of the conflict in a way that threatens the stability of the countries of the region and the interests of their peoples, which requires all parties to exercise calm and self-control to prevent the situation from getting out of control.”

The official spokesman added that the Egyptian Foreign Minister reiterated the Egyptian position calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip as the main reason for the increase in tension and confrontation in the region, stressing Egypt’s position rejecting Israeli escalation policies, the policy of assassinations and the violation of the sovereignty of states, pointing out that these policies will not serve the interests of any of the parties, and will only lead to fueling the conflict in a way that makes it difficult to contain the crisis.

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister-designate expressed his appreciation for the Egyptian initiative to communicate and its keenness on the security and stability of the region. At the end of the call, Baqeri thanked the Egyptian Foreign Minister for his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President.