The Egyptian House of Representatives, headed by Counselor Hanfy Gebaly, approved in its general session today, Thursday, granting confidence to the new government headed by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and its work program (2024 2025 – 2026 2027).

Gebaly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced the approval of the government’s program and granting it confidence, calling on it to implement the recommendations contained in the parliament’s report, according to what was reported by the Cairo News Channel website today, Thursday.

This came during the general session of the House of Representatives, at the House’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, to discuss the report of the special committee formed by the House to study the new government’s program, in the presence of Madbouly and about 28 ministers.