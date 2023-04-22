While ready-made garment merchants are preparing to welcome the blessed Eid Al-Fitr season, the economic indicators were somewhat worrying, according to the latest data of the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, as:

The inflation rate in Egypt for the month of March 2023 was 33.9 percent, compared to 12.1 for the same month last year.

While the general consumer price index in Egypt for the month of March 2023 recorded an increase of 3.2 percent from last February.

An unexpected rebound

For his part, Khaled Fayed, deputy head of the Ready-made Garments Division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, said in an exclusive interview with “Economy Sky News Arabia” that the ready-made garments market in Egypt witnessed a remarkable turnout in the past few days before the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, especially since Eid. The resurrection of the Egyptian Christians, and this is a rare occurrence; This helped to achieve a significant change in clothing sales, by up to 30 percent.

Fayed explains: “All expectations indicated a state of complete stagnation in the Egyptian clothing market, but what happened this year was unexpected, and shops in various governorates of Egypt witnessed a new boom in the marketing and sale of their goods, in conjunction with the Muslim and Coptic holidays.”

According to the report issued in May 2022 by the Ready-Made Garment Industry Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, the following was found:

Egypt’s annual consumption of clothing averaged $16.5 billion.

Egypt produces 80 percent of clothing, with a value of $13.2 billion.

Egypt imports 20 percent of clothing, at a value of $3.3 billion.

Egyptian clothing factories import production inputs, at a value of $3 billion.

Unfair competition

Fayed refers to the biggest crisis facing clothing merchants at the present time, which is the illegal entry of clothes into Egypt, and selling them in the markets at prices lower than the original ones. What causes stagnation in the official stores that are subject to the supervision of the concerned authorities, and this illegal competition includes: –

Selling used clothes on social media platforms as new, bearing international brand names, without sales invoices or electronic invoices, despite the ban on importing used clothes altogether.

Charitable associations, whether for Muslims or Copts, obtain donations from abroad (clothes), and sell them in Egypt at low prices, away from the oversight of the concerned authorities, or obtain health certificates for them.

Smuggling clothes from foreign countries by bale, and the lack of supervision on this matter until the present time.

At the end of his speech, the deputy head of the Ready-made Garments Division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce calls for the need to review charities and the numbers of their employees, as well as the sources of goods that they receive and are sold in the markets without being subject to control or issuing any official invoices for them, and this is within the competence of three agencies (the Ministry of Supply – customs – consumer protection); Because this matter causes many crises for clothing merchants and shop owners in selling their own clothes, especially in light of the festive period.

absence of production

In the context, the Director General of the International Center for Economic Consultations and Feasibility Studies, Dr. Hoda Al-Mallah, confirms that the main problem facing the clothing sector in Egypt is the large absence of local production, and reliance only on imported clothes, in light of the cultivation of Egyptian cotton with specific standards during the last period. Also, the textile industry, which is based on inputs that Egypt used to import from abroad (intermediate commodities that enter production components), but with the rise in the price of the dollar against the Egyptian pound, it became difficult to import production components, and therefore the rate of export of clothing decreased, and the production cost of the industry increased.

And Al-Mallah added to “Sky News Arabia”: “The clothing trade (online) did not significantly affect the sales of shops, because the clothes that are promoted through social media platforms are not recognized for their source or type of fabric, and it is also possible for the consumer to be deceived in The sizes offered, so citizens prefer to go to the shops, to see their goods directly before purchasing them.

Suggested solutions

As for the solutions that can be implemented to restore the position of the ready-made clothing market in Egypt, the feasibility studies expert says that it is possible to communicate with the participating countries in the World Trade Organization, and work to activate the idea of ​​​​free trade provided by the organization, and the state works to remove all obstacles, restrictions and customs taxes with each state and the other.

And she continues, “We must obtain information about the participating countries that work in the field of textiles, and coordinate work with them in the future to revitalize the clothing trade in Egypt again.”

And she continues, “There are other solutions that can restore the status of Egyptian clothing, which is communicating with the COMESA countries and all other trade agreements, and obtaining information about the extent of their need for clothing products, then working on producing and exporting them. It is also possible to take advantage of China’s absence from exporting clothes recently.” After it turned to artificial intelligence, and Egypt would be an alternative to it in the world of textile trade, by relying on the major countries to which China withdrew from exporting clothes.

In conclusion, Al Mallah explains that in order to successfully manage this commercial mission, production components must be provided in the first place; Because there is a general situation in Egypt of weak imports, devaluation of the Egyptian pound, and high inflation due to the recent global crises. It is supposed to facilitate the procedures of the textile industry, to restore Egypt’s position in this field again.