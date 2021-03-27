The Egyptian Minister of Health, Dr. Hala Zayed, revealed today, Saturday, that the total number of victims and injured in the Sohag train accident in Upper Egypt yesterday reached 22 dead and 185 injured.

In a government press conference today, the Minister indicated that there are 19 complete bodies and three bags of body parts in three hospitals, pointing out that 64 deaths and injuries have been transferred to hospitals by families, noting that the number of injured has risen to 185.

She pointed out that 90 cases have been discharged and that 30 cases are expected to come out today, explaining that the cases are 116 injuries in bone fractures, 49 different wounds and 20 complete coma.