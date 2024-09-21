The official spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, explained that the report indicated that “the central team from the Preventive Medicine Sector, which the Minister directed to be sent to Aswan, headed by Amr Qandil, Deputy Minister, visited the University Hospital, Al-Masalla Hospital, Al-Sadaka Hospital, and Daraw Central Hospital.”

He added, “The patients admitted to hospitals were interviewed, the medical services provided to them were followed up, and their health condition was checked.”

The ministry spokesman said, “The report also referred to visiting some homes in some villages in the Daraw administration, and the residents were interviewed and spoken to to determine the current situation in these areas, as well as providing them with the necessary awareness. Some citizens were also spoken to after Friday prayers in one of the mosques, to explain the health situation and reassure them.”

The official spokesman pointed out that “a virtual workshop was held for doctors, heads of departments in hospitals, to train on the protocol for diagnosis, treatment, reservation and referral of cases of intestinal flu. A meeting is scheduled to be held to raise the awareness of doctors in the primary care units affiliated with the Health Care Authority regarding dealing with cases of intestinal flu.”

A meeting was also held by the central team with Major General Ismail Kamal, Governor of Aswan, in the presence of Amr Qandil, Deputy Minister, and directors of hospitals providing the service, to review the ministry’s efforts and assess the health status of the infected cases.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that the Minister directed to intensify awareness of ways to prevent intestinal infections, and to maintain personal and public hygiene.

He also directed hospital directors to ensure the availability of the required supplies and medicines.