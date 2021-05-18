Cairo (Union)

Cyprus will host the fourth meeting of defense ministers on Wednesday Egypt And theGreece And Cyprus to discuss tripartite military cooperation.

Sources stated that the ministers will also discuss security developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, and joint training and training activities during the next phase. Egyptian sources indicated to Al-Ittihad that despite Turkish attempts to rapprochement with Egypt, except if Egypt It will not abandon its alliance and agreements with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.