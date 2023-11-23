Egyptian government: daily diesel and gas supplied to Gaza during ceasefire

The Egyptian government has said that 130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gasoline will be delivered to Gaza every day during the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that starts Friday morning. According to Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt’s Information Service, 200 truckloads of humanitarian aid will also be delivered daily.

Israel blocked fuel access to the Gaza Strip for weeks because it feared it would fall into the hands of Hamas. This left hospitals without fuel, forcing some to close their doors.

However, the expected fuel delivery during the ceasefire is considered a drop in the ocean. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Finance’s Petroleum Public Commission, the Gaza Strip needs 12 million liters of regular fuel every month. It also needs 12 million liters of industrial fuel for power stations and hospitals.