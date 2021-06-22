The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Minister Sameh Shoukry went to the German capital, on Tuesday, to participate in the “Berlin 2” conference on Libya, at the invitation of his German counterpart and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said that Shoukry will affirm during his participation in the conference scheduled for Wednesday, “Egypt’s firm position on the need to protect Libya’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and support the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people to build a better future.”

Shoukry will also confirm Egypt’s support for efforts aimed at “moving the comprehensive political process led by the Libyans to end the conflict, achieve the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries and disarm armed groups.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister will also talk about “the importance of concerted efforts to hold the general elections in Libya on their scheduled date on December 24 of this year, in a manner that achieves security and stability throughout the country.”

Three days ago, Shoukry met with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Manqoush in Cairo, and assured her of his country’s support for the political process in the country.

At the time, Shoukry said that Cairo discussed the ongoing preparations for the “Berlin 2” conference on Libya, in order to make it a success.

The Libyan Foreign Minister praised the Egyptian role in supporting the political process in Libya, noting that the relationship between the two countries is “historic and greater than common interests.”

And considered that “the removal of foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya is the only way to achieve stability.”

Al-Manqoush said that “the political process in Libya is slow, but there are signs of hope,” adding: “We must be at the level of responsibility to build the Libyan state and end the file of mercenaries and foreign forces.”

She stressed the importance of implementing the road map and making the “Berlin 2” conference a success, expressing her country’s aspiration to implement its outputs regarding the unification of security institutions and the strengthening of the ceasefire.