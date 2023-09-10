The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in response to the Addis Ababa Declaration, which stated:

The latest action comes as a continuation by Ethiopia in violating the Declaration of Principles signed between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan in 2015.

She recalled that the declaration explicitly states that the three countries must agree on the rules for filling and operating the Ethiopian dam before commencing the filling process.

She added that Ethiopia’s taking of such unilateral measures constitutes a disregard for the interests and rights of the downstream countries and their water security, which are guaranteed by the rules of international law.

She continued: “This approach, and the resulting negative effects, places a burden on the course of the resumed negotiations, which were set for completion in four months.”

She pointed out that it is hoped that the negotiations, in their “next round scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, will witness a tangible and real breakthrough on the path to reaching an agreement on the rules for filling and operating the dam.”

The dam filling process is complete

Earlier on Sunday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the end of the process of filling the Renaissance Dam, which constitutes a source of tension with Egypt and Sudan.

Ahmed wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “I announce with great pleasure that the fourth and final filling of the Renaissance Dam was completed successfully,” two weeks after a new round of negotiations regarding it between the three countries.

Since 2011, Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have been negotiating to reach an agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, but long rounds of negotiation between the three countries have not yet resulted in an agreement.

Although Egypt and Sudan have repeatedly called on Ethiopia to postpone its plans to fill the dam’s reservoir until a comprehensive agreement is reached, Addis Ababa announced on June 22 its readiness to launch the fourth phase of filling the dam’s reservoir, which has a capacity of about 74 billion cubic meters of water.