Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the evacuation plan for Egyptian citizens in Sudan resulted in the evacuation of 6,960 Egyptian citizens as of Sunday evening.

A post on the official Facebook page of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “The state’s efforts, yesterday and today, April 30, succeeded in returning 561 Egyptian citizens to Sudan through the land crossings between Egypt and Sudan.

Armistice extension

On Sunday, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to extend the humanitarian truce for a period of 72 hours, starting from midnight tonight.

A statement issued by the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces stated: “Based on the efforts of the American-Saudi mediation request, the armed forces agreed to extend the truce for a period of 72 hours, to begin as of the end of the current truce period, although we monitored the rebels’ intentions to try to attack some sites, but we hope That the rebels abide by the requirements of implementing the armistice, with our full readiness to deal with any breaches.”

Earlier, the Rapid Support Forces said in a statement that this approval came “in response to international, regional and local calls,” to “open humanitarian corridors, facilitate the movement of citizens and residents, and enable them to fulfill their needs and reach safe areas.”

She added: “We renew our strict commitment to the declared humanitarian armistice and the complete ceasefire, despite the continuous violations by the coup forces, the shadow brigades and the extremist remnants of the defunct regime that have been attacking our sites and camps in clear violation of the declared humanitarian armistice that must be implemented for the benefit of our people.”

And she continued, “The Rapid Support Forces have been repelling repeated attacks by the putschists during the hours of the armistice, which clearly confirms the trait of treachery associated with the putschists, in addition to the multiplicity and conflict of decision-making centers within the leadership of the putschist forces.”

Since the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, several truces were announced between the two parties, but the fighting continued and the two sides exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreements.