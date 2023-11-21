Ahmed Abu Zeid wrote on his official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) that the Israeli goal is “to force the residents of Gaza to leave the Strip.”

He continued: “Egypt clearly announced its absolute rejection of any forced displacement attempt against the Palestinians.”

Abu Zeid’s speech came in a series of tweets that dealt with a meeting of Arab and Muslim foreign ministers with their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow regarding the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Among these was the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

Shukri was quoted as saying at the meeting, “Our appreciation for Russian support for the Palestinian cause,” calling on Moscow to “make more efforts in the UN Security Council in order to reach a permanent ceasefire.”

He added, “Egypt has drafted a draft resolution that will be sent to the UN Security Council through the Arab and Islamic Group in order to deal with the current obstacles that prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.”