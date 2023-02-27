The Syrian Arab News Agency said today, Monday, that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Damascus.
The official news agency, SANA, reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, arrived at Damascus International Airport, and was received at the airport by his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Miqdad.
The visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister aims to convey a message of solidarity from Egypt following the catastrophic earthquake on February 6, which left heavy losses.
