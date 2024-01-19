The Federation said in a statement on its Facebook page, “The x-rays that Mohamed Salah, captain of the Egyptian national team, underwent, showed that he suffered a strain in the posterior muscle, and he will miss the team’s next two matches in the African Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification.”

Salah, 31, suffered an injury near the end of the first half in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday in the second round of Group B in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, hosted by Côte d'Ivoire.

Salah fell to the ground and signaled to the technical staff to ask him to leave after pain in his back thigh muscles, and then Portuguese Rui Vitoria, coach of the Egyptian national team, decided to bring in Mostafa Fathi instead.

Egypt ranks second in the group with two points from two draws with Mozambique and Ghana.

The team that has won the continental title a record seven times will meet Cape Verde in the third and final round of the group stage next Monday.

Cape Verde has already qualified for the round of 16 after its 3-0 victory over Mozambique in the second round today.

The loss of Salah, Liverpool's top scorer who is close to reaching 100 international caps for his country, represents a strong blow to Egypt, which began its tournament campaign with two consecutive draws.

Salah scored a penalty kick in the last moments last Sunday, after the video assistant referee’s decision, as Egypt tied 2-2 with Mozambique and escaped an embarrassing defeat.