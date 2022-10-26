Cairo (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Executive Director of the World Bank, Climate Pioneer for the Egyptian Presidency of the Climate Conference, reviewed yesterday, Egypt’s preparations for hosting the Climate Conference and opportunities for cooperation and benefit between the Egyptian and Emirati experiences in hosting the two “COP” climate conferences. -27” and “cop-28”.

This came during a session entitled “Preparation for the Climate Conference” within the activities of the Economic Forum.

At the beginning of the session, which was moderated by Emirati journalist Ahmed Al Yamahi, the Egyptian Minister of Environment pointed out what Egypt’s hosting of the “COP-27” conference in 2022, and the UAE’s hosting of the “COP-28” conference in 2023, reflects the completion of the pioneering role of the two sisterly countries in advancing the wheel. Sustainable development, environmentally friendly development and technology that works for the benefit of future generations.

Her Excellency Dr. Yasmine Fouad emphasized the solidity of the Emirati-Egyptian relations, noting that “the Climate Conference COP 27, which is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, comes under extremely complex global conditions, where food and energy crises are combined with climate changes that the earth has not witnessed before.” Her Excellency the Minister of Environment indicated that “through the preparation for the conference, Egypt has adopted many partnerships with all countries of the world, on top of which is the United Arab Emirates, which will take over the presidency of the climate conference in November 2023. At the previous conference, he had reached the global goal of adapting to climate change by allocating $100 billion in funding for that.

Dr. Yasmine Fouad said: “International efforts must be combined in order to access the necessary funding to adapt to climate changes.”

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Executive Director of the World Bank, Climate Pioneer for the Egyptian Presidency of the Climate Conference “COP27”, said, “Science and adequate funding are the engines that are working to achieve major successes, and this is what we hope to achieve at the Cop 27 Climate Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh. Science and the provision of funding are necessary to confront the exceptional climatic changes that the world is going through.” Mohieldin stressed that “confronting climate changes through adaptation measures does not need only $100 billion, but trillions of dollars, with the need for the private sector to participate in order to attract larger investments, to bear the consequences of climate change, especially since the private sector participation rate is very limited and does not exceed 2% only.” of adaptation projects.