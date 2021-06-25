Musharraf is participating in the global sporting event for the third time in a row, after participating in the London 2012 Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and was not lucky to win a medal twice..

Dina Meshref, a player for the French Metz club, goes back in time and tells the scenes of her journey with the game, which she began playing at the age of seven..

The Egyptian player was born into a family that fell in love with the game. Her father, Alaa Musharraf, the former president of the Egyptian Federation for the game, and vice-president of the International Table Tennis Federation, and her aunt Nihal Musharraf, a former table tennis champion, and her aunt Ashraf Helmy, coach of the women’s team, and her cousin Yousra Helmy is also preparing to participate in the Olympics. Tokyo.

Musharraf says: “My sports career began at the age of seven, I loved the atmosphere of training, and with time the hobby turned into a profession, and the chapters of the trip continued, to witness recently my transfer to the German League and from there to its French counterpart“.

And she added to “Sky News Arabia”: “Being an athlete is not as easy as some consider, because you almost dedicate your entire life to this dream, starting with trying to divide time between study and training, then traveling alone at a young age, and facing difficult circumstances alone.“.

Musharraf played in Egypt for Al-Ahly Club, and her level helped her to join the Egyptian team, as she was the Egyptian champion in the youth competitions under the age of 12, 15 and 18 years, and achieved many medals in various continental and international tournaments, as she succeeded during the period from 2010 to 2020, in winning gold The African Women’s Cup 8 times, declaring its dominance at the level of African competition.

It also won the gold medal at the Mediterranean Games, which was held in Tarragona, Spain in 2018, and this medal was the only one that the Egyptian delegation won during this session..

Backstage at the Olympics

At the end of the African Games qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, and after the Egyptian women’s team won the qualification ticket after defeating Nigeria, in a difficult match, Dina Musharraf went to her father, tears streaming from her eyes, as an expression of the pressures she was subjected to before that important tournament..

Regarding that dramatic confrontation, Musharraf says: “A difficult and strong match, and the loss represented the loss of the dream of an entire team, and the effort that was made during long months to prepare for the tournament. All these calculations were in my head, while I was playing the decisive match to qualify, so after winning, I could not prevent I stopped crying, and those were the tears of joy that killed the feelings of fear and anxiety about losing the dream“.

Egypt defeated Nigeria in the final match 3-2, and the women’s team won the first match of the doubles, in which the duo Farah Abdel Aziz and Yousra Helmy participated with a score of 3-1, leading the Pharaohs in the result, then Dina Musharraf won the second match after defeating her opponent, Nigeria’s player Funk. Osunike with three clean games, making the score 2-0 in favor of Egypt.

In the third match, hope returned to the Nigerian team, after Edem Ophiong defeated Egypt’s Farah Abdel Aziz 3-0, to reduce the score to 1-2..

Nigeria tied the score 2-2, after Funk Oshonaike won the fourth match against Egypt’s Yousra Helmy, 3-1, to resort to the decisive and decisive match..

In a tense atmosphere, Dina Meshref, the Egyptian player and the African champion, won the fifth match, to give the Pharaohs women the gold medal and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics..

Olympic medal dream

Dina Musharraf talks about her ambitions for the upcoming Olympics, as she entered a closed camp in Ismailia (east of the country) under the supervision of Chinese coach Yu Dang..

Dina Musharraf explains that she hopes to reach the round of 8 at the next Olympics at least, “The biggest dream lies in achieving an Olympic medal, and we hope that Egypt will be the surprise of that tournament, and sports always have surprises, and do not recognize logic or expectations.“.

Musharraf also points out that the professional experience helped her improve her technical level, after she faced senior players and those with advanced positions in the world rankings, considering that the season she fought with the German club, Langestad, was the strongest preparation for the Olympic cycle, in addition to the qualifying programs developed by the Egyptian Federation..

The Egyptian player succeeded in obtaining the bronze in the German League with “Langstad”, last April, before moving to the French club Metz, to be the first Egyptian player to play in the European Leagues..

Musharraf hopes to reach the top 20 in the world rankings during the coming period, as she currently occupies the 35th position, to be the first Egyptian player to reach this position..

Regarding the lack of public support for the Olympic champions, Musharraf explains that most players in unpopular games are accustomed to the absence of lights, and to achieve achievement without public support, “but we hope that the next Olympics will be a starting step for the public’s support for the Egyptian champions. We need to applaud during the trip, and not only when Achievement“.

At the end of her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Musharraf revealed her dream after retiring, “I will seek to establish an academy to teach table tennis in Egypt, equipped at all levels.”