Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The Egyptian authorities are in intensive contacts with the Libyan Parliament and the Presidency of the Presidential Council to discuss the issue of the kidnapping of 6 Egyptian Copts by an armed militia in the city of Sabratha in the west of the country, and to consult on ways of cooperation between the two sides to liberate the Egyptian workers who have been detained for days by the armed militia, according to an official Egyptian source. the Union”.

The source pointed out that Cairo refuses to negotiate or communicate with any armed militia inside Libya, because it does not recognize these irregular militias, stressing that contacts are taking place from the executive authority and the Libyan Parliament to discuss the issue of Egyptian workers, pointing out that the Egyptian side seeks to preserve the lives of the abductees and transfer them to country as soon as possible.

The official explained that a “broker” obtained sums of money from the kidnapped workers in exchange for their travel to Libya, stressing that once the workers arrived in Benghazi, they took a car towards the western region, where they were kidnapped near a checkpoint near the city of Sabratha.

In addition, the Libyan House of Representatives referred, on Wednesday, the draft of the thirteenth constitutional amendment to the Supreme Council of the State, in order to review it and express an opinion in accordance with what was agreed upon, according to the official spokesman for the House of Representatives, Abdullah Belhaq, in a brief statement. The “Union” obtained a full copy of the draft amendment, which included 32 articles, most notably specifying the number of members of the Senate and House of Representatives and their terms of reference, and articles dealing with the mechanism for forming the executive authority, the tasks assigned to the Council of Ministers and the conditions for appointing members of the government, in addition to the terms of reference of the elected Libyan head of state, provided that he determines The law regulates the conditions for candidacy for the presidential elections.

The High Council of State is scheduled to vote within the next two weeks on the amendment.