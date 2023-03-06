Pereira was one of the most prominent referees on the European scene, as he held the international badge for 10 years (1992-2002) and was among the referees of the 1998 World Cup in France and 2002 in Japan and South Korea, and the 2000 European Nations Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Pereira also managed 104 matches at the international level, including 24 matches in the European Champions League, and led many major confrontations in various European competitions, most notably the European Super Cup match in 2001 between Bayern Munich and Liverpool, in addition to the European Cup final in 2002 between Dutch Feyenoord and German Borussia Dortmund.

On the administrative level, the 65-year-old former Portuguese referee chaired the Referees Committee in several European federations, most notably Greece, the Czech Republic and Russia, and also chaired the Referees Committee in the Portuguese Premier League.