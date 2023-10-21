Trucks from the humanitarian organization Egyptian Red Crescent Society entered the Gaza Strip
The border between Egypt and Rafah, a city south of the Gaza Strip, opened this Saturday morning (October 21, 2023). According to the The Guardian, entered 20 trucks from the humanitarian organization Egyptian Red Crescent Society with medicines and food, among other inputs. A UN official said the next convoy may not be allowed to cross the border until Monday (Oct 23).
