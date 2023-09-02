Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, father of Dodi, has died at the age of 94

The Egyptian entrepreneur and former owner of Harrods department store, Mohamed Al-Fayed he died at the age of 94. The reports ‘bbc’. Mohamed Al-Fayed’s son, Dodie he died on 31 August 1997 in Paris in a car accident along with his campaign, the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer.

Born in Alexandria in Egypt on January 27, 1929, Mohamed Al Fayed he built a business empire in the Middle East before moving to the UK in 1970. After the death of his eldest son Dodi, Al Fayed spent years questioning the circumstances of his son’s and Lady Diana’s deaths. There BBC recalls that the Egyptian entrepreneur has never been able to obtain a British passport and that he had stayed out of the limelight for the past decade, living in his Surrey villa with his wife Heini.

Al Fayed he was also the former owner of the Fulham Football Club. The club said tonight it was “incredibly saddened to learn” of her death. “We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he has done for our club, and our thoughts now are with his family and his friends at this dark time,” she said in a statement.

