Businessman is the father of Dodi Al-Fayed, who dated Princess Diana; he owned Harrods and Fulham football club

On the night of this Friday (September 1, 2023), the Fulham Football Club, formerly owned by Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, has announced the tycoon’s death at the age of 94. Al Fayed, famous in the UK as the former owner of Harrods department store in London, is also the father of Dodi Al-Fayed, Princess Diana’s last boyfriend, who died in 1997.

“Everyone at Fulham was extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former owner and chairman, Mohamed Al Fayed. We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he has done for our Club, and our thoughts are now with his family and friends at this dark time.”, he wrote Fulham in a post on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

His death comes almost 26 years after the car accident in Paris that resulted in the loss of his eldest son Dodi and Princess of Wales Diana on August 31, 1997.

The billionaire has actively promoted the theory that the British royal family was behind the deaths of his son and Princess Diana, claiming the accident was not accidental but planned by British security services.

In 2006, an inquiry led by the Metropolitan Police, under the direction of Lord Stevens, found no evidence to support allegations of involvement by the security services. The authorities pointed out that the accident was caused by excessive speed and the high alcohol content found in the blood of the driver, Henri Paul.

In a statement, his family said Al Fayed enjoyed a long and satisfying retirement surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves behind his wife, 4 children and grandchildren. In November last year, Forbes magazine estimated his fortune at US$ 1.9 billion.

CAREER

Born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, al-Fayed began his professional career selling soft drinks and later sewing machines. His family amassed fortunes in real estate, shipping and construction, initially in the Middle East and later in Europe.

His business turning point came when he met Samira Khashoggi, his 1st wife, who was also the sister of millionaire Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. It was she who brought him to her import business in Saudi Arabia.

He acquired the Hotel Ritz in Paris in partnership with his brother and later bought the Harrods department store in London. In 2010, he sold the shop to the investment division of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund for approximately 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

In 1997, he bought Fulham football club in West London. “Fulham’s story cannot be told without a chapter on Mr Al Fayed’s positive impact as President. His legacy will be remembered for our promotion to the Premier League, the Europa League final and the moments of magic from players and teams”said his successor, Shahid Khan, who bought the club in 2013.



In 1987, he created the Al Fayed Charitable Foundation for vulnerable youth.

The tycoon also came into conflict with the British government due to its refusal to grant him British citizenship despite having lived in the country for decades. He even threatened to move to France, where he received the highest civil honor, the Legion of Honor.