Specialists caught and began a laboratory examination of the shark to determine the reasons for its attack on a Russian tourist near the beach in the city of Hurghada, located on the Red Sea. This was announced on Thursday, June 8, by the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment on Facebook (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“A special team from the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment, in cooperation with other competent authorities, caught the shark that caused the tragedy. She (the shark. – Ed.) Was transferred to the laboratory for research and obtaining the exact information necessary to determine the causes of her anomalous behavior, ”the message says.

The Ministry assured that the results of the examination will be announced immediately after its completion.

The death of a 23-year-old Russian due to a shark attack off the coast of Hurghada became known earlier in the day. The beach where the tragedy occurred is located next to the Dream Beach Hotel.

Later, the media reported that the authorities of the Red Sea province in Egypt ordered to close all the beaches of Hurghada after the death of a man. Consul General of the Russian Federation Viktor Voropaev added that the identity of the deceased Russian was confirmed by the Egyptian competent authorities. The diplomatic mission is in constant contact with the police and the national security service of the Red Sea province.

On the same day, a video appeared on the network, presumably, the capture of a shark that attacked a Russian on a beach in Egyptian Hurghada on June 8.

The father of the deceased, Yuri, told Izvestia that the tragedy happened literally within 30 seconds due to an absurd coincidence.

In addition, it became known that the mother of the deceased in the attack of a shark in Egypt was taken away in an ambulance in Balashikha. As a neighbor told Izvestia, the woman is very upset by the news of her son’s death.

Another eyewitness, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the tragedy occurred right on the beach, at the descent into the sea. Rescuers tried to swim up to the man, but the predator dragged him under water. In addition, she clarified that the deceased was not resting alone, but with a girl, they managed to save her.

In turn, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation urged tourists to remain vigilant when in the water, to comply with the Egyptian authorities’ ban on swimming and diving, as well as to follow the Coast Guard signals to land.