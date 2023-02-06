February 6, 2023 07:58

The Egyptian Astronomical Research Institute said that an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck the country at a time when strong tremors occurred in Syria and Lebanon, against the background of the large earthquake in southern Turkey, according to RT. No reports were reported of any loss of life or property, as officials of the Red Sea governorate confirmed that they had not received any reports regarding damage to facilities or buildings or human losses, after the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez regions were subjected to an earthquake in the early hours of Friday morning. The National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research did not announce any details regarding the existence of aftershocks of the Hurghada earthquake, which makes the occurrence of aftershocks unthinkable. Social media pioneers circulated news of an earthquake that was felt by the residents of Cairo, and a large number of activists wrote on their pages that the earthquake felt by the residents of the capital was strong and lasted for a few seconds. Earlier, the French Press Agency reported that a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey near the city of Gaziantep, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at 4:17 (01:17 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 km. Video footage also showed a number of people taking to the streets in Syria and Lebanon as a result of the strong earthquake resulting from a strong earthquake that struck Turkey.

Source: agencies