The army said in an official statement that, “at dawn on Saturday, one of the security forces in charge of securing the international border line chased drug-smuggling elements.”

He continued: “During the pursuit, the security personnel breached the insurance barrier and exchanged fire, which led to the death of 3 Israeli security personnel and the wounding of 2 others, in addition to the death of the Egyptian security personnel during the exchange of fire.”

He continued, “All search, inspection and insurance measures are being taken for the area, as well as taking legal measures regarding the incident.”

Israel: The attacker is an Egyptian policeman

The Israeli army had said that the gunman who killed 3 of its soldiers near the Egyptian border was an “Egyptian policeman”.

He added that he was investigating the incident in full cooperation with the Egyptian army, and that the soldiers were conducting combing operations in the area in search of any additional attackers.

The Israeli military said the gunman was “killed in an exchange of fire”.