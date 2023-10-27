Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Egyptian military spokesman announced the details and results of the investigations that took place after the fall of a foreign object in Nuweiba and a piloted drone in Taba.

The military spokesman said in a statement: “Within the framework of following up on the results of the ongoing investigations by the competent committee into the two incidents of a foreign object falling in Nuweiba and a piloted drone in Taba, and by analyzing and collecting information, the results of the investigations revealed that 2 piloted drones were heading from the south of the Red Sea.” To the north.”

He explained: “One of them was targeted outside Egyptian airspace in the Gulf of Aqaba region, which resulted in some of its debris falling in an uninhabited area in Nuweiba, in addition to the other falling in Taba.”

He continued: “The Air Force and Air Defense Forces are intensifying their efforts to secure Egyptian airspace on all strategic directions of the country.”