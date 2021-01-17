Egyptian archaeologists have discovered more than fifty burial galleries in the Saqqara necropolis, near the pyramid of King Djoser, with more than 50 sarcophagi, some almost 3,000 years old.

It is the funerary temple of Queen Nearit, wife of King Teti, first king of the Sixth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom (2686-2181 BC), according to the head of the mission and Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawas. The plans of the layout of the temple were also found.

The new discoveries include 52 burial wells, between 10 and 12 meters deep. In addition, there were more than 50 wooden coffins dating from the New Kingdom (1520-1075 BC) discovered within these pits, in the town of Giza, outside Cairo. “This is the first time that coffins dating back 3,000 years have been found in the Saqqara region,” Hawas said.

A papyrus was found, measuring four meters long and one meter wide, representing Chapter 17 of the Book of the Dead, with the name of its owner recorded on it (Pw-Kha-Ef). Statues, stelae, toys, wooden boats and funerary masks dating to the New Kingdom were also unearthed.

Egypt has announced in recent years a series of archaeological discoveries in various parts of the nation in an attempt to revive its battered tourism industry, which is one of the main sources of national income.