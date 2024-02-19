Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Yesterday, Egypt and the United States held consultations in Cairo on ways to end the war in the Gaza Strip that has been raging since last October 7.

This came during a meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, with a delegation from the US House of Representatives.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry explained, in a statement, that Shoukry “received a delegation from the US House of Representatives headed by House Member Adam Smith, leader of the Democratic minority on the Military Services Committee, who is visiting Egypt as part of a regional tour in the region.”

During the meeting, Shoukry renewed “Egypt’s rejection of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, and any ideas or measures that push towards displacing Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip.”

He stressed that “Egypt sees no alternative but an immediate ceasefire and taking clear steps towards launching a serious and real peace process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within a specific and short period of time.”

The Egyptian Minister also stressed the importance of the role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in receiving and distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza.

He noted “the risks surrounding the prolonged conflict and the state of instability in the region.”

The Egyptian Minister reviewed with the delegation the Egyptian mediation efforts with the aim of reaching a deal that would allow the implementation of a humanitarian truce that would spare the blood of the Palestinians and allow efforts to be focused on opportunities to reach a complete and permanent ceasefire. In a related context, Reuters said yesterday that the United States will present a draft resolution in the UN Security Council confirming support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

The draft resolution stipulated that “launching a major ground attack on Rafah will cause more harm to civilians and may lead to their displacement to neighboring countries.”

The draft resolution will say that it should not go ahead and launch a major ground attack on Rafah under the current circumstances.

Diplomats said it was unclear whether and when the draft resolution on Gaza would be put to a vote.

In addition, China called on Israel to “stop its military operations in the city of Rafah as soon as possible, in order to prevent the humanitarian situation from worsening.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning responded to a question about China’s position on the attacks on the city of Rafah by saying: “China is closely monitoring developments in Rafah, and we oppose actions committed against civilians.”