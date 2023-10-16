A Sky News Arabia correspondent learned that the convoy will remain in a state of readiness near the crossing until instructions are issued to the Egyptian crossing authorities for them to cross to the Palestinian side.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that the Israeli government has not yet taken a position that allows the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Shukri added that since the outbreak of the conflict, Egypt has aimed to continue operating the Rafah crossing, describing the situation facing the Palestinian people in Gaza as dangerous.

US State Department regional spokesman Samuel Warburg commented on the possibility of humanitarian aid entering Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which has been suffering from the scourge of clashes between Israel and Hamas for about 10 days, as well as the possibility of some foreigners leaving the Strip as part of the agreement.

Warburg said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia on Monday, “The American administration is in serious discussion with all parties, especially with the Egyptian side.”

He added: “There are already discussions, but we should not anticipate any decision or details (regarding the exit of foreigners on Monday) because we know that the situation is very sensitive.”

This comes at a time when Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Ben Dor told Sky News Arabia that “some foreigners will be allowed to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing,” on Monday.

The Rafah crossing was supposed to open its doors at nine in the morning on Monday, local time, which did not happen.