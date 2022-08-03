The decision was issued by the Governor of the Red Sea, Amr Hanafi, and stipulated “activating the decision to prevent the use of (jet skis), in various cities of the governorate, as a proactive step to preserve the lives of citizens and tourists, as it causes catastrophic accidents,” according to the governor.

He explained that “this decision exists and has been issued since 2010, but it was not activated,” stressing “that it will be activated from today, and that he instructed all concerned authorities to quickly activate the decision, and deal decisively with violators, as the penalty reaches the confiscation of this vehicle.” .

For his part, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Egyptian Hotel Establishments Chamber, Alaa Aqel, said, “The jet-ski game is not authorized in most Egyptian beaches and governorates, as a result of the horrific and fatal accidents it causes, and therefore the safety of the tourist and the Egyptian citizen is a hundred times more important than such. games, so it was decided to ban them.

He highlighted, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “banning this game will not have any effect on tourism activity in Egypt, especially since tourists do not come primarily for this vehicle or this game.”

He continued, “The Hotel Establishments Room supports the decision to ban this game, because the jet ski is dangerous, whether for those who drive it or for tourists, beachgoers and those who dive into the water. It is a game with fatal accidents, and the decision to ban it is sound and very required.”

However, the Egyptian government official pointed out at the same time that “the decision to ban this game is not good for the various coastal cities, as there are some cities that may allow it according to the decision of each governor, but in general, the general trend is to prevent it because it is a game that is dangerous to people’s lives.”

It should be noted that the Governor of the Red Sea, during the announcement of the decision to ban the game of jet ski, said that he “does not want to restrict citizens and tourists, but since the accidents of this vehicle are catastrophic and dangerous, he will not wait for a disaster and an accident in any of the cities, especially with the tourist boom that It is witnessed by the governorate’s cities in general, and Hurghada in particular,” stressing that “the health and safety of citizens and tourists of different nationalities is more important than anything else.”

He pointed out that “there are many other water games, which are safer, and tour operators can organize recreational and other sports programs for their customers,” pointing to coordination with the concerned authorities to launch campaigns on beaches and inspect water games to review maritime safety procedures.