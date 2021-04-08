Egypt welcomed this morning, Thursday, the resumption of US aid to the Palestinians, after it was halted during the era of former US President Donald Trump. Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed, “Egypt welcomes the US administration’s decision to resume economic, development and humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people, including resuming funding for UNRWA, which would contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinians, as well as providing support. Material in the face of unprecedented economic and humanitarian challenges, and it also allows UNRWA to provide the necessary services to the Palestinian people. ” He praised the US decision “because it indicates the interest of the American administration and its interaction with the issues of the region.” On Wednesday, Washington announced that it would return its aid to the Palestinians. “The United States is pleased to announce that, working with Congress, we plan to resume US economic, development, and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people,” said a statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “This includes $ 75 million in economic and development aid in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, $ 10 million for peace building programs through the United States Agency for International Development, and $ 150 million in humanitarian aid for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA),” the statement said. Security assistance programs are vital, and all assistance will be provided in compliance with United States law. ”