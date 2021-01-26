Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed today, Tuesday, that Cairo is seeking, through negotiations on the Renaissance Dam, to reach a fair and balanced agreement that meets the interests of the three countries, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, which share the Blue Nile.

He added that Egypt wanted an agreement “to allow our partners in Ethiopia to achieve their development goals, protect the people of Egypt and Sudan from dangers, and preserve their rights that have been approved by international agreements and norms.”

In a statement before the House of Representatives, Shoukry described the Nile water file as “the most important on the Egyptian foreign policy agenda,” noting that securing Egypt’s water interests and preserving its rights is a top priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all Egyptian national security institutions that work diligently and sincerely in order to protect the capabilities of The Egyptian people have been protecting the lives of millions of Egyptians since the dawn of history.

The minister pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided the necessary support to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, and, along with the Egyptian state agencies concerned with this file, participated in the various rounds of negotiations that took place over recent years, including those that led, in Washington, to the drafting of an integrated draft agreement for the rules for filling and operating The Renaissance Dam, which Egypt signed with initials, “confirms its seriousness and the availability of political will to conclude an agreement that takes into account the interests and rights of the three countries.”

Shoukry stressed that the Nile water “represents an existential issue for Egypt and its people,” and that “the issue of the Renaissance Dam is linked to and affects the future and fate of more than 250 million citizens in Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed that his country “will not neglect its rights and will not tolerate any harm that affects its interests or affects the capabilities of its people, whose existence and life are linked to the Nile and its bounties.”

Shoukry pointed out that Egypt’s participation in the ongoing negotiations, under the auspices of the African Union, does not mean that “we are negotiating for the sake of negotiation, for negotiation is only a means and a tool to reach the desired agreement and not an end and an end in itself. Or to establish a reality on the ground and impose it on others. “