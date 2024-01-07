Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed that his country is seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid.

This came in a speech by the Egyptian President, at the Christmas Mass, at the headquarters of the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital, east of the capital, Cairo, according to what was reported by the Egyptian News Agency, the day before yesterday evening.

Al-Sisi said: “Since 2020, the world has been exposed to many crises and difficult situations, and we hope that this year, 2024, will be happy for all of us, and that, thanks to God, we will overcome the existing major crises, and that they will not increase or continue any longer.” He added, “The crisis we are all living through and are most affected by is what is happening in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.” He stressed that “Egypt seeks a ceasefire and the introduction of aid, to relieve the suffering of our brothers and our people in Gaza, and then seek to find a radical solution to the Palestinian issue.”

Sects that follow the Eastern calendar celebrate the holiday on January 7th every year.