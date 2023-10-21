Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The Arab Republic of Egypt stressed that it does not accept calls to liquidate the Palestinian issue at the expense of any country in the region, and that it will not relent for a moment in preserving its sovereignty and national security in light of increasingly dangerous and threatening circumstances and situations.

Egypt affirmed, in a statement issued by the Presidency regarding the Cairo Peace Summit held yesterday, that it sought, through its invitation to this summit, to build an international consensus that crosses cultures, races, religions, and political positions, and a consensus centered on the values ​​of humanity and its collective conscience, rejecting violence, terrorism, and murder. It calls for an end to the ongoing war that has claimed the lives of thousands of innocent civilians on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides. It demands respect for the rules of international law and international humanitarian law. It stresses the paramount importance of protecting civilians and not exposing them to risks and threats. It gives special priority to accessing and ensuring the flow and delivery of humanitarian and relief aid. To those who deserve it from the people of the Gaza Strip, and warns of the dangers of the current conflict spreading to other areas in the region.

Egypt reaffirmed its aspiration for the participants to launch a global call for peace, in which they agree on the importance of re-evaluating the pattern of international dealing with the Palestinian issue over the past decades, so that it emerges from the womb of the current crisis with a new political spirit and will that paves the way for launching a real and serious peace process that leads to… In the near future, an independent Palestinian state will be established on the borders of June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement stated that the international scene, over the past decades, has revealed a serious deficiency in finding a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, because it sought to manage the conflict, not end it permanently, and was content with offering temporary solutions and palliatives that do not meet the lowest aspirations of a people who have suffered for more than eighty years from Foreign occupation, attempts to erase identity, and loss of hope.

The statement stressed that the lives being lost every day during the current crisis, and the women and children who are trembling in terror under the yoke of aerial bombardment around the clock, require that the international community’s response be commensurate with the gravity of the event. “The right of the Palestinian human being is not excluded from those covered by the rules of international humanitarian law or International conventions on human rights.

The Egyptian statement stressed that the Palestinian people must enjoy all the rights enjoyed by other peoples, starting with the highest right, which is the right to life, and their right to find safe housing, adequate health care, and education for their children, and to have, above all, a state that embodies their identity and to which they are proud to belong. .

The Arab Republic of Egypt, which took the initiative to call for the peace summit, expressed its deep appreciation to the countries and organizations that responded to the invitation despite considerations of time constraints. Egypt affirmed, in a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, that it will spare no effort in continuing to work with all partners, in order to achieve the goals that called for holding this summit, regardless of the difficulties or the length of the conflict, and that it will always maintain its firm position in support of Palestinian rights. And who believes in peace as a strategic option that cannot be neutralized or retreated from, until the vision of a solution of two Palestinian and Israeli states, living next to each other in peace, is achieved.

For her part, Noha Abu Bakr, professor of political science, said that the timing of the peace summit in Cairo on the Palestinian issue comes within real efforts to awaken the conscience of the world, and to emphasize the seriousness of the humanitarian, political and security situation in light of difficult circumstances at all levels, and the increasing pace of violence between the various parties. Over the past two weeks.

Noha confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the Cairo Peace Summit sought to save the situation, protect civilians, and seek to establish international regional coordination for an immediate ceasefire, and allow the sustainable entry of aid and supplies into the Gaza Strip, which is suffering from extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.

The political science professor pointed out the necessity of working urgently on a comprehensive settlement of the “Palestinian-Israeli” conflict based on the principle of the two-state solution and the Arab initiative.

During the past few days, the Egyptian President reiterated his refusal to displace Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip to Sinai and Egyptian lands, warning against the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

For his part, Dr. Nabil Mikhail, professor of political science at George Washington University, stressed the importance of the peace summit hosted by Egypt, pointing out that it gave strong support to the Palestinians.

Nabil Mikhail told Al-Ittihad that the summit, in the presence of leaders and officials of countries around the world, sent a strong message about the rights of the Palestinian people.

The political science professor pointed out that solidarity efforts to bring peace to the Middle East region confirm the rejection of the displacement or displacement of Palestinians from their lands at the expense of other countries.