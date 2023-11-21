Egypt: We reject any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue

Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reiterated his country’s categorical rejection of any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

Al-Sisi said on the “X” platform, commenting on Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s statement before the House of Representatives: “I confirm that the state, with all its agencies and institutions, will continue to provide the necessary support to the Palestinian cause at all levels, categorically rejecting any attempts to liquidate it.”

Sisi also called on “all active parties to raise the voice of wisdom and activate international resolutions on the same matter.”

In his statement, the Egyptian Prime Minister warned against any attempt to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory, stressing that this would be met with a decisive response in accordance with international law.

He stressed that “Egypt considers forcing Palestinians to flee and displacing them from the Gaza Strip as a threat to Egyptian lands and sovereignty.” He said, “Permitting forced displacement from the Gaza Strip will set a precedent that can be repeated in the West Bank.”

In another context, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, confirmed that her country calls for the continuation of direct negotiations to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Kamboj explained in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly yesterday that India insists on finding a peaceful and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She noted that India always supports the continuation of direct negotiations for the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian state side by side with Israel, within safe and recognized borders.

She stressed that New Delhi welcomes the efforts of the international community to reduce the intensity of the conflict and provide urgent humanitarian aid efforts, stressing that her country stands against all types of violence.

She stressed the need to release prisoners unconditionally, calling on the parties to work to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Kambuj explained that her country provided 70 tons of emergency humanitarian aid to Palestine, and that the aid will continue.

In addition, John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said yesterday that 50 trucks carrying humanitarian aid and 20,000 gallons of fuel entered Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Kirby added that the United States believes that reaching a truce and a hostage exchange deal “is imminent,” saying: “We are closer than we were, and we believe we are getting closer.”

He continued: “We do not want to say more details or anything in these sensitive hours that could jeopardize the deal.”