Shaaban Bilal (Gaza, Cairo)

Egypt announced that it has presented a framework for a proposal to end the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel in the Gaza Strip, which includes three stages that end with a ceasefire, indicating that it is awaiting responses to the plan.

The head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said that his country presented a proposal that includes 3 consecutive and linked stages that lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, pointing out that Egypt has not yet received any responses to the proposal.

This came in a statement issued by Rashwan yesterday, in which he said, “Egypt has already put forward a framework for a proposal to try to bring the views of all concerned parties closer together, in an effort to stop Palestinian bloodshed, stop the war on the Gaza Strip, and restore peace and stability to the region.”

The Egyptian official added, “This framework was formulated after Egypt listened to the views of all parties concerned with this framework, and that the proposal includes 3 successive and linked stages, ending with a ceasefire.”

Rashwan continued, “Everything related to the issue of the Palestinian government is a purely Palestinian issue and is the subject of discussion among all Palestinian parties.”

Political experts and analysts stressed the necessity of international collective action for a ceasefire through the Egyptian proposal or other initiatives, explaining that the Egyptian attempts and ongoing discussions are an opportunity to resolve the crisis, but they require concessions from all parties.

Jordanian political and strategic expert, Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila, said that the Egyptian initiative fills the vacuum that forms with the prolongation and continuation of the war, adding that Cairo is measuring its diplomatic capacity that is compatible with events on the ground.

Al-Sabaila pointed out to Al-Ittihad that the Egyptian initiative is considered the most implementable and offers a logical solution towards stopping this war and establishing the sector’s management and reconstruction afterward, explaining that the initiative can be viewed with great positivity.

For his part, Egyptian diplomat, Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, explained that the Egyptian initiative satisfies the desires of all parties to reach a solution and ceasefire in light of the humanitarian suffering of the people of Gaza.

In this context, Dr. Tayseer Abu Jumaa, Professor of Political Science at the University of Palestine, said that the Egyptian initiative is good and brings the Gaza Strip to safety, adding that the three stages proposed will certainly lead to a comprehensive ceasefire, explaining that for the Palestinian government it is a purely Palestinian issue.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that the Israeli side is discussing this plan because it will be the way out for it, pointing out that the Palestinian side is concerned with a ceasefire and approval of the initiative, especially in the impasse that the Palestinian people are experiencing.