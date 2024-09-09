Cairo (Union)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warned yesterday of the danger of the ongoing escalation steps in the Middle East that are pushing towards expanding the circle of conflict. The Egyptian presidential spokesman, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement that this came during a meeting between President el-Sisi and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the accompanying delegation, which included the European Union’s envoy for the Middle East peace process.

He added that the discussions focused on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East, and reviewed the intensive efforts of Egypt and its partners to reach a solution for the exchange of prisoners and a ceasefire to end the humanitarian catastrophe facing the people of Gaza.

He explained that the discussions focused on paving the way for the implementation of the two-state solution, which would open up prospects for peace, stability and development in the region.

Fahmy said that President Sisi stressed the responsibilities of the international community and the European Union to exert intensive pressure towards reaching an agreement that stops the violence and escalation in the West Bank and ends the war in Gaza in a way that defuses tension in the region and restores regional security and stability.

In turn, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati confirmed during a press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen yesterday that his country’s position is clear in its complete rejection of the Israeli statements.