Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Egypt warned of the consequences of continuing the war in the Gaza Strip, expanding the circle of conflict, and throwing the region into scenarios whose consequences cannot be predicted.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated, in a statement, that this came during a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and European Council President Charles Michel, during the former’s current visit to Brussels at the head of an Egyptian delegation at the 10th meeting of the Association Council between Egypt and the European Union.

The statement explained that “regional developments, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip, overshadowed the discussions between the two sides, as Shoukry reviewed Egypt’s tireless efforts to resolve the current crisis in the Strip and ensure the sustainable entry of the largest amount of humanitarian aid to it to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian conditions there.” .

In this context, Shukri pointed to the obstacles imposed by Israel on the process of introducing aid, which are complicated by the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the majority of whose population has become displaced, stressing the inevitability of finding a political path to settle the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution to reach a comprehensive and sustainable solution to it. As the only way to achieve security and stability in the region.