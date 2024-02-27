Capitals (Union)

Egypt warned yesterday that any Israeli attack on Rafah would have “catastrophic consequences,” while Jordanian King Abdullah affirmed yesterday that humanitarian aid directed to the Gaza Strip must be doubled to prevent the hunger crisis from worsening, which affects more than Two million people.

Official media quoted King Abdullah as saying to the Director of the US Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, who is visiting the Kingdom, that the international community must increase pressure to ease restrictions imposed on the flow of food supplies to the Strip.

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry denounced “the current state of polarization that the international system and its mechanisms suffer from.”

Shukri called for “an immediate ceasefire and to refrain from any military action in the city of Rafah,” the last refuge for about 1.5 million Palestinians who fled battles and destruction.

He warned against “any military action in these circumstances, as it would have catastrophic consequences that threaten the foundations of peace in the region.”