Egypt warned, on Saturday evening, against the Middle East entering a comprehensive regional war due to the current escalation.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed, in a statement, that Cairo “is following, with great concern, the dangerous escalation.”

Egypt renewed its warning that this escalation “puts the region at a dangerous crossroads, which could lead to disastrous consequences for the stability of the region and its entry into a comprehensive regional war from which no country in the region will be immune.”

Egypt affirmed its condemnation of all unilateral actions, targeting of civilians and violations of international humanitarian law.

Cairo reiterated its emphasis on “the inevitability of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, considering that this is the main cause of tension and escalation in the region.”