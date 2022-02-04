Egypt has reached the final for the tenth time in its history, while Senegal appears in the last leg before the cup for the third time.

The history of the pharaohs and the lions in the final

Egypt won 7 finals in the tournament in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010, and lost the 1962 final to Ethiopia, and the 2017 final to Cameroon.

As for Senegal, it appeared only twice in the final match, the first in 2002 and lost to Cameroon, and the second in 2019 and lost to Algeria, to look for the first title in the third final against Egypt in the 2021 championship.

The pharaohs and the lions

Egypt played against Senegal only 4 times in the African Nations Cup, despite the great history of the two teams and the heavy participation, and the priority was to win the Teranga Lions.

The first match took place in 1986 in Cairo, and Egypt lost by a clean goal in a resounding surprise, before returning to the competition and crowning the title in the end.

Egypt responded to Senegal in the 2000 championship and won with a clean goal, then lost by the same result in the 2002 championship, before returning and drawing in direct confrontations by winning the 2006 semi-final in Cairo (2-1).

Egyptian supremacy

In general, Egypt excels in the record of direct confrontations in all tournaments, as the two teams played 12 matches in the African Nations Cup and its qualifiers, the African Games, World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches.

Egypt won 6 times, compared to 4 victories for Senegal, and attended the tie only twice, to give the Pharaohs a relative superiority in the record of historical confrontations.