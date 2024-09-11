Cairo (Union)

Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi considered the use of hunger as a weapon against the Palestinians, especially the residents of Gaza, to be a very dangerous matter.

He said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Cairo that this matter had an impact on the credibility and values ​​of human rights, adding that what is happening represents a blatant violation of humanity in full view of everyone.

He added that “40,000 people were killed in the conflict in Gaza, two-thirds of whom were children and women,” expressing his hope that Europe would exert pressure to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Al-Sisi called for finding a mechanism to bring aid into the Strip and release the detainees, adding that “it is very important for Europe to make a great effort in the Palestinian issue file at this stage in order to encourage the parties, especially since it has great weight and will be an additional driving force towards reaching a comprehensive solution and an agreement that achieves stability.”