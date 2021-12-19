The Cairo Criminal Court had sentenced Mahmoud Ezzat, the group’s leader, Khairat al-Shater, and 13 others to death by hanging, and life imprisonment for the ousted president, Mohamed Morsi.

It also issued tough prison sentences to the rest of the defendants accused of espionage, in Case No. 56460 of 2013, known in the media as “breaking into the eastern border”, for convicting him of espionage with foreign parties against the country’s interests..

The Public Prosecution attributed to the convict the “crimes of participating in the commission of espionage crimes with foreign organizations outside the country, namely Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah closely linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, with the aim of committing terrorist acts inside the country.”

Ezzat also faced charges of “disclosing the defense secrets of the country to a foreign country and those who work in its interest, financing terrorism, and supervising the receipt of military training by a number of defendants in the Gaza Strip to achieve the objectives of the international organization of the Muslim Brotherhood, and committing acts that undermine the country’s independence, unity and territorial integrity.”.