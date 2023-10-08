An Egyptian police officer killed two Israeli tourists in the city of Alexandria on Egypt’s northern Mediterranean coast. The Egyptian media reported this, citing local security sources, explaining that “the police officer who shot at a group of Israeli tourists, killing two of them, was immediately arrested”.

According to the sources, “the shots fired at random by the police officer also killed an Egyptian citizen and injured another.” Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the killing of the two tourists and their Egyptian guide in the Alexandria attack.