Some saw that the new requirements restrict the right to marry and increase the burdens of those who plot against it, while two experts confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the controversy was caused by false information and that the new law is in the interest of the family and society.

– Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met last Thursday with the Prime Minister and Minister of Justice to see what the committee has accomplished to prepare a new draft personal status law.

– The Presidency of the Republic revealed that Al-Sisi directed that the new law include the establishment of a fund for family care, and the next day Al-Sisi spoke during the opening of development projects, revealing that this fund will be contributed by those who are about to get married with a sum of money – which he did not specify – as a condition of marriage, and that the state will support this fund balancing them at the same time.

– Al-Sisi also talked about the features of other requirements, including the existence of comprehensive medical examinations and a committee headed by a judge that examines these examinations before giving approval to those authorized to perform the marriage contract.

– Al-Sisi pre-empted the controversy, making it clear that these requirements do not aim at obstacles, but marriage is a covenant and a tough contract, and it must be based on transparency and sound foundations.

Since the announcement of these requirements, social networking sites in Egypt have been engulfed in a great state of controversy between those who criticize them and consider that the state will obstruct marriage and make it authorized by it, which will push people to informal marriage and increase the problems resulting from that, and those who support it and see it as in the interest of society and the family and limit cases divorce.

Rumors cause controversy

Professor of political sociology at the University of Zagazig, Hoda Zakaria, told Sky News Arabia that societies learn from their experiences and mistakes, and by experience most of the marriage problems that resulted in many divorces are lack of transparency and lack of information.

She added that the most important thing about the new draft personal status law is that it provides information and complete transparency on which a stable and successful marriage institution is based.

And she stressed that the medical examinations that will be carried out compulsorily before marriage are very important so that each of the parties to the marriage is fully aware of the condition of the other party. He will make this information clear before marriage, and then in the event that marriage is accepted in her presence, this is the choice of the person and he must bear its consequences.

She revealed that the approval of the competent committee to marry after ensuring the safety of the necessary medical examinations does not mean that it will prevent those who wish to marry another party from their right, because this is a legal and constitutional right, but rather it will only give approval based on sound and revealing information for both parties to prevent any misleading, and in In the event that the two parties accept the marriage despite the existence of problems in the analyzes, for example, they bear the result of their choice, and it gives permission to the authorized person to document the marriage and to record all information in the marriage document as a condition of the contract, and thus the rights of the two parties are preserved in the event of any future dispute.

She explained that the controversy over the new law was caused by the spread of many rumors and false information that depicted the matter as if the state would control the will of married couples, but the truth is that it will only regulate it.

And she stressed that there are those who promote, for example, that those who are about to get married must pay an amount of 30 thousand pounds in the Family Welfare Fund, which President Sisi talked about establishing, as a condition before completing the marriage, and this is common because the amount has not yet been determined, and in all cases it will be a symbolic amount that may not exceed a thousand pounds. .

She noted that there are social practices who wish to continue the wrong situation, especially in areas dominated by ignorance, and want to marry off their daughters and sons in their own way, away from the state organization, and they are the first to complain when divorce occurs because the marriage took place on improper grounds from the beginning.

And she added that the amendment of the new law represents a good direction towards preserving the family and preserving the rights of all, and contrary to what is reported, it will eliminate informal or customary marriage, because in practice people will discover that the new requirements preserve their rights and do not hinder them.

Malaysia has done it before

Ali Muhammad Al-Azhari, a faculty member at Al-Azhar University, told Sky News Arabia that marriage is a legal requirement and the existence of a stable life is one of the necessities of the Sharia, and marriage is based on affection and mercy, as explained by our Lord in the Holy Qur’an, and he said: “And among His signs is that He created for you spouses from among yourselves.” That you may find tranquility in it, and He has placed between you affection and mercy. Indeed, in that are signs for people who reflect.”

He added that there is no doubt that parity is also one of the necessities of marriage, and the necessity of counseling and taking experience from religion, and the requirements that we have read some of in amending the new personal status law may be useful in limiting divorce, including the necessity of rehabilitation before marriage.

He pointed out that the state of Malaysia was alerted when divorce cases increased, so it rehabilitated the spouses, gave them a certificate of validity, and became the least country in divorce cases, and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Foundation does this by rehabilitating those who are about to get married to reduce divorce cases. As well as the Egyptian House of Ifta.

He stressed that all this aims to prevent cases of violence and divorce from recurring, such as what happened to the Ismaili bride and what her husband did, who was originally her cousin, and yesterday the relative of the bride whose husband assaulted her in the wedding car because of the quarrel over the front seat of the car, who is sitting in it.

He explained that the health certificates that were previously may be issued without examination or examinations for the spouses, and this would result in a defect in one of the brides, as the husband may not have children, or the wife was sterile, but according to the new law there will be a specialized committee to ensure that these examinations are carried out. Seriously and correctly as a condition for consummating the marriage, and all of this limits divorce and makes marital life stable.