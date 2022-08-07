The bombing does not stop between the Jewish State and the Palestinian factions, which has already launched more than 600 rockets in retaliation, without causing major damage. At the moment, all the victims are inhabitants of the enclave, including another high command of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. While the alarms of Jerusalem sounded by shots to the west, but they did not reach their destination. The YIP is studying an Egyptian proposal for a truce that has already been accepted by Tel Aviv, according to Egypt.

This Sunday, August 7, the tension unleashed between Israel and the Palestinian forces in the Gaza Strip continued -and rising- for the third consecutive day. The attacks of the Jewish State, with a degree of lethality much higher than that of its adversary, have already claimed the lives of 31 people according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which also speaks of more than 250 wounded, of which a hundred are children. .

Four women and six children died. Five of them perished on Saturday night by a projectile in the north of the territory. Israel did not want to acknowledge responsibility and blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) for carrying out a failed launch.

The health system in Gaza is in critical hours and will be interrupted in 48 hours due to lack of electricity – a product of Israel’s border blockades that have not allowed the passage of fuel since Tuesday – the local Health portfolio warned.

In addition, the YIP admitted that nine deceased are combatants of the group, where the loss of the leader Jáled Mansur stands out, in addition to the death of Taysir al Jabari, second in the chain of command.

580 rockets fired by Islamic Jihad = 580 attempts to kill Israelis. The Iron Dome intercepted 97% of the rockets that directly threatened Israelis. But 120+ rockets landed in Gaza and killed innocent Palestinians. The Iron Dome protects Israel. Islamic Jihad endangers Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022



Mansur was hit during a targeted attack in southern Gaza, confirmed by the YIP and the Israeli Army. The latter also warned that two other members of the armed wing fell in that incursion and 30 people were lacerated.

An Israeli military spokesman explained that Mansur had a leading role in the war episodes that took place in May 2021 and was the author of multiple attacks.

The bombings are focused on “strategic points”, such as weapons manufacturing sites, rocket launch facilities or underground tunnels used by the Palestinian group. In total, they have already reached 140 objectives.

The advance of the aggressions continued after the PIJ fired a series of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem. They were intercepted by the anti-missile system, but they sounded the alarm for the first time in a long time in that city.

After the sirens resounded in Tel Aviv and Modiin on Saturday, this Sunday it happened in the adjacent communities of the holy city, the furthest distance the siege has reached since the problems escalated on Friday.

Despite the fact that the YIP has counterattacked with more than 600 rockets from Gaza, the Jewish State does not count fatalities at the moment. Only 20 civilians sustained minor injuries, although most were the result of stampedes into bomb shelters.

The Israeli Army indicated that 115 of the projectiles fell inside the enclave without passing through the dividing fence and another 470 did pass into Israel, but the majority towards unpopulated areas. While the Iron Dome is 97% successful at intercepting those headed for urban sites.

chances of a truce

According to sources from Egypt, a country that has made efforts to mediate in the conflict, Israel would have accepted a proposal for a ceasefire starting on Sunday night.

Although according to sources that were quoted by the Reuters agency, both parties would have agreed to a ceasefire, the YIP assured that the dialogues are underway and the information has not been officially confirmed by the respective spokesmen for Israel and the Palestinian group.

According to leaks and messages on both sides, the Israeli leadership would accept a truce immediately (before Hamas decides to intervene in the escalation) while Islamic Jihad considers that it has not yet taken revenge for the attacks against its leaders. – Salt Emergui (@salemergui) August 7, 2022



Egypt has been an essential interlocutor between the Israeli administrations and the Palestinian forces. In fact, he was instrumental last May in bringing about peace when tensions were escalating rapidly.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates, China, France, Ireland and Norway asked the UN Security Council to hold a meeting next Monday to “discuss the current situation and ways to support international efforts to achieve comprehensive peace.” and fair”, reported the Emirati agency WAM.

With EFE and Reuters