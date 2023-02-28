New postponement in the trial of Patrick Zaki, the selected researcher of the Alma Mater University of Bologna arrested in February 2020 at Cairo airport on charges of “spreading false news”. The judge of the Mansoura court has in fact set a new hearing, the tenth, for “May 8”, against the student who risks up to five years in prison.

Zaki himself wrote it on Twitter, two hours after having communicated the “end of the session and awaiting the decision”, with the hope that it would lead to the end of the trial. “Always in support of human rights. As soon as possible back to Bologna», on Twitter before going to the court that deals with crimes against the security of the state together with his mother, his girlfriend and his lawyers.

The first reaction came from Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy, commenting on the postponement to May 9: «Another update of the endless trial against Patrick Zaki and another two months of waiting. Patrick will not give up and Amnesty International will not give up. But it is essential that our institutions also do something so that this process ends quickly and well and Patrick returns to Bologna» he told ANSA, commenting on the postponement to Egypt for the researcher from the University of Bologna. «In May it will be three years and three months since the beginning of this nightmare. It has to stop,” adds Noury.

This morning in Mansura, Egypt, the ninth hearing of the trial was held in which Zaki faces five years in prison for spreading false news. «Patrick faces a five-year prison sentence just for exercising his legitimate right to freedom of expression in an article titled “Displacement, Killing and Harassment: A Week’s Journal of Egypt’s Copts” and published in July 2019 on Daraj’s website» , we read in a motion of the Eipr. His lawyers have repeatedly argued that “all charges against Zaki are invalid.”

The researcher and human rights activist, on the loose since 8 December 2021 after 22 months in pre-trial detention on more serious charges related to ten posts on Facebook but informally shelved, is on trial in a State Security Court for petty (or emergency) crimes of his hometown on the Nile Delta. Patrick, in the trial ongoing since September 2021, is accused for a 2019 article in which he defended the Copts, Egypt’s Christian minority, underlining the bloody persecutions of ISIS in previous years and two cases of social and legal discrimination . Although free, the 31-year-old gender studies researcher has a travel ban and cannot leave Egypt.

The case, together with the search for those responsible for the torture to death of Giulio Regeni, has a declared political relevance in relations between Italy and Egypt.