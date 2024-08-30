Tourists Stabbed in Egypt: “Several Tourists Involved in Incident in Taba”not far from the border with Israel, “where several people were stabbed”, reports the Egyptian all-news channel ‘Al-Qahera’, citing a “high-level” Egyptian source, without providing further details, not even on the nationality of the people involved. Shortly after, the broadcaster downplays the incident and, citing “eyewitnesses”, states that “there are no deaths or injuries”: “it is a fight between hotel workers and tourists”.

The Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported a different story, referring to a “possible attack”: there are 6 injured while police and security forces converge in the area. Videos appear on X that would document the episode in the tourist resort: some videos show clear traces of blood near a building and inside the hall of a hotel.