Revenues from the tourism sector in Egypt have fallen by 60% with the pandemic. In the Nile Valley, hot air balloon flights continue, but a year ago four times as many took off every morning from Luxor. The passengers are mainly Egyptians, foreigners can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The few hotels still open are almost all deserted. One of the most famous in Luxor has slashed its prices to attract a few customers, without much success.

Egypt imposes a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. The authorities rely on collective immunity and ensure that the disease causes few victims: around 10,000 deaths out of 10 million Egyptians. Before the epidemic, nearly 8,000 people flocked to the Valley of the Kings every day to admire the tombs. For tourism professionals and artisans, this is a big blow. Two million jobs depend on the sector. What destabilize the country’s economy.